Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $253.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

