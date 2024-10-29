Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $756.89 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00006843 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $756.89 million and $31.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,709,565 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,700,852.8058659 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.9070101 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $32,099,550.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

