B. Riley Begins Coverage on Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s current price.

Stardust Power Price Performance

Stardust Power stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95. Stardust Power has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.