B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the September 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:RILYG traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 688,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,534. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

