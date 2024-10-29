Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 368,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,410.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 89,731 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 104,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 24,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,752. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

