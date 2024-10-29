Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,268 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

