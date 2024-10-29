Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,466 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,826,000 after acquiring an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

