Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
BCV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 28,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,108. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $17.42.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
