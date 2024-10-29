Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 81.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 385,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

