Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,322. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

