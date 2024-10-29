Barclays Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $271.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $256.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

UHS opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.09 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

