Barclays Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $200.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.78.
View Our Latest Report on CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 14.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.