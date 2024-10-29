Barclays Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $200.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $30.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.87. 3,401,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,777. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

