BarnBridge Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,711,111 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

