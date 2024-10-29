Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

