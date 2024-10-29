Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,834 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

