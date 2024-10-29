Bay Rivers Group Has $2.45 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,474. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $950.45. The stock had a trading volume of 588,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $558.09 and a one year high of $979.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $887.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

