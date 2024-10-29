Bay Rivers Group Purchases 5,800 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 58.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 120,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 431,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 66,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

