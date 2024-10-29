Belrium One Day Volume Hits $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

