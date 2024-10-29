B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY24 guidance at $0.70-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B&G Foods stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded B&G Foods to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

