BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BGSF opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. BGSF has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.64.

About BGSF

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

