Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.770–0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BGFV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 229,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $199.82 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

