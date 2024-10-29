BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, BitcoinBR has traded up 82.6% against the dollar. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,022.80 or 0.99728838 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,901.54 or 0.99560930 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR (BTCBR) is an elastic supply token designed for decentralised financial payments, leveraging multiple blockchain networks. It facilitates transactions using a basket of stablecoins and rewards holders through price adjustments, while maintaining a decentralised, community-driven governance model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

