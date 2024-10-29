BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Up 49.6% in October

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKSY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BlackSky Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,672.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,672.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

