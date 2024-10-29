Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 7.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 99,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 513,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Blencowe Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of £11.09 million, a PE ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.