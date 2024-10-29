BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ZDV traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.39. 56,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,096. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.55 and a twelve month high of C$22.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.