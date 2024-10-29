BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZRE traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.44. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,645. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$17.89 and a 52-week high of C$23.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.16.

