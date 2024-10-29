BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZUT)

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE ZUT traded down 0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 21.97. 39,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,830. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of 17.90 and a fifty-two week high of 23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.67.

