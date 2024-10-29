BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

ZUT traded down 0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,830. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of 17.90 and a twelve month high of 23.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.67.

