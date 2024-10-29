BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZPS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.17. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.42.

