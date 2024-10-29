Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.6 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Boot Barn Trading Down 20.9 %

Boot Barn stock traded down $33.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. 1,422,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

