Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $32.40 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $32,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.2 %

VRSN opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.