Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,665,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 73.6% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

