Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,163.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,163.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,852,986.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,966. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $6,724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.03. Braze has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

