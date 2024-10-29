BRF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 643% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS remained flat at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,826. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BRF by 886.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BRF by 534.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 3,894,533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

