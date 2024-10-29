Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 54.1% in October

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.
About Brookfield Property Partners
