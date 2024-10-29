Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 54.1% in October

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

