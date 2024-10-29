Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.49. 616,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

