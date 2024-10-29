Brown Financial Advisory Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,055,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 383,808 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 123,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

