Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.30. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

