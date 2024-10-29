Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HOM.U)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.30. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.