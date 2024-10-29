Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.3 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.