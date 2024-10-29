Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

BY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 44,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $761,113.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at $639,432.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela C. Stewart purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at $164,672.64. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,432.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

