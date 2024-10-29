Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $230.65 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.84 and its 200 day moving average is $282.13.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

