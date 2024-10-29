Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average of $282.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $230.65 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

