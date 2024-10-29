Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.87-5.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.870-5.930 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock traded up $23.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $230.65 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.