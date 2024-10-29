Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.780-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.870-5.930 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $22.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $230.65 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.