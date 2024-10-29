Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

