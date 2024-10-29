Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 5,732,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
CXBMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 219,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,868. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
