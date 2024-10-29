Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 5,732,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXBMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 219,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,868. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

