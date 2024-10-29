Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 127.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Calix by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,565,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 361,805 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,366,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 219,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

