Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.82 million. Calix also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.100 EPS.

Calix Stock Up 3.7 %

Calix stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

