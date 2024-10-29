Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 964,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,008,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 438,304 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,632 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

