Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $13.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

